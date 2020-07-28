Bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal to continue in August: Here is list of dates

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that bi-weekly complete lockdown in the state will continue in August, with restrictions on all Saturday and Sunday except on Eid-ul-Adha.

Last week, the state government announced a complete lockdown on two days of the week in addition to broad-based lockdown in containment zones.

This week, however, will not see complete lockdown on Saturday, August 1 due to Eid-al-Adha festival. There will be lockdown in containment zones on August 1 and complete lockdown on Sunday.

There will also not be complete lockdown on Monday, August 3 because of Raksha Bandhan.

Next bi-weekly lockdown will be enforced on August 8-9 (Saturday, Sunday).

Also read West Bengal: Mamata announces extension of lockdown in containment zones till August 31

Bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal will be imposed on August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29, 30.

According to the latest available data, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in West Bengal has surged to 60,830, with the majority of cases from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts.

The state reported 2,112 new cases, while 2,166 people were discharged from different hospitals on Monday.

The case tally in the state includes 19,502 active cases and 1,411 deaths.