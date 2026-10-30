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Bhutan glacial lake outburst triggers flood warning in Assam; West Bengal, North Bengal on high alert

Disaster management teams are stationed along at-risk riverbanks, and district officials have advised riparian communities to avoid river areas and prepare for evacuation if needed.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 08:59 AM IST

Bhutan glacial lake outburst triggers flood warning in Assam; West Bengal, North Bengal on high alert
Glacial Lake Burst
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An outburst of a glacial lake in the high-altitude Himalayan region of Bhutan has led to immediate high alerts in low-lying areas of Assam and West Bengal. Both state governments have started emergency monitoring as rivers carrying huge volumes of meltwater and debris surge downstream towards the Northeast.

Disaster management teams are stationed along at-risk riverbanks, and district officials have advised riparian communities to avoid river areas and prepare for evacuation if needed. The abrupt increase in river levels poses a serious risk to downstream infrastructure, agricultural land and habitations bordering Bhutan.

Bhutan glacial lake bursts, flood threat to Assam, Bengal

The breach occurred in Bhutan's upper glacial ecosystem, triggered by rising temperatures and structural weakening of moraine-dammed glacial lakes. The massive outflow entered river systems that flow directly into Assam's Brahmaputra valley and North Bengal's Duars region.

State disaster teams and local authorities have opened 24-hour control rooms to track water discharge rates. Warnings have been sounded in critical border districts — Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Dhubri in Assam, and Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in West Bengal — where abrupt water level rises may trigger flash floods and bank erosion.

State Minister Nisith Pramanik told ANI that residents along the Sankosh River and its tributaries have been warned and asked to move away to safety immediately. 

While speaking to ANI Pramanik said, "This water is expected to reach the plains within the next 5 to 6 hours, creating a high risk of significant flooding in the area. To manage the situation, the State Disaster Management Team has been activated, and the NDRF has also been notified. Disaster management volunteers have been instructed to be present on-site. The government is taking proactive measures and closely monitoring the situation to prevent any loss of life or property," he added.

Eastern Himalayas face rising GLOF risk amid rapid warming

The episode points to escalating climate hazards in the Eastern Himalayas, where rapid warming has hastened glacial retreat and led to the growth of high-altitude proglacial lakes. Glacial outbursts are extremely unpredictable, releasing millions of cubic metres of water in hours and inundating downstream river systems before warning systems can fully kick in.

The incident comes close on the heels of the massive transboundary flooding on the Nepal-Tibet border in August 2026, where slope collapses and glacial lake surges triggered large debris flows. That flood devastated border infrastructure and sent debris-filled waters downstream into India, underlining the shared vulnerability of the Himalayan region.

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