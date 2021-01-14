Farmers' protest: Bhupinder Singh Mann quits SC-nominated panel for talks, says this

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Bhupinder Singh Mann, who was one of the four members of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court on farm laws, on Thursday said he is recusing himself from the panel.

In a tweet, the Bhartiya Kisan Union said, "Bhupinder Singh Mann Ex-MP and national president of BKU and chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee has recused himself from the four-member committee constituted by the Hon'ble Supreme Court."

The BKU also tweeted an unsigned text statement purportedly issued by Mann.

"While I am thankful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India for nominating me in the 4 member committee to start dialogue with Kisan Unions on the three laws brought in by the Central Government. As a farmer myself and a Union leader, in view of the prevailing sentiments and apprehensions amongst the farm unions and the public in general, I am ready to sacrifice any position offered or given to me so as to not compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country, I am recusing myself from the Committee and I will always stand with my farmers and Punjab," Mann said.

The Supreme Court, had on Tuesday, put the three new contentious farm laws on hold and ordered to constitute a committee to be headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse between the Centre and farmers against the laws.

"The representatives of all the farmers’ bodies, whether they are holding a protest or not and whether they support or oppose the laws shall participate in the deliberations of the Committee and put forth their viewpoints. The Committee shall, upon hearing the Government as well as the representatives of the farmers’ bodies, and other stakeholders, submit a report before this Court containing its recommendations," noted the SC.

The SC also stayed the implementation of the farm laws until further orders. "In addition, the farmers landholdings shall be protected, i.e., no farmer shall be dispossessed or deprived of his title as a result of any action taken under the Farm Laws," said the SC.