Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel - File Photo

Bhupendra Patel will be “repeated” as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for another term, BJP’s president of the state unit C R Paatil has said. The Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

Paatil, while speaking at an event hosted by TV9 news channel, also dismissed any challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party, and said that the Congress would remain in second place.