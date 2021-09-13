Bhupendra Patel to take oath as 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat today

BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat today (September 13, 2021), two days after his predecessor Vijay Rupani resigned from the post of the CM almost a year before the state was due to go into assembly polls.

The announcement of Bhupendra Patel's name as the next CM-elect of Gujarat came as a surprise for many as his name was not among the top contenders for the post.

Patel is an MLA from the Ghatlodiya assembly from where he won in 2017 against Congress's Shashikant Patel by over 1 lakh votes.

Addressed as ‘Dada’ by his supporters, 59-year-old Patel is believed to hold a strong influence in Gujarat's Patidar community, on which BJP has banked to win the upcoming polls.

Announcing his name, BJP said Patel is known for his gentle personality and is a protege of former CM Anandiben Patel. His name was unanimously approved by all leaders present in the party's legislative meeting yesterday, BJP said.

Before becoming the MLA, Patel has served as the chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) and has also led the Standing Committee of Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The 59-year-old is also a trustee at Patidar organizations Sardar Dham and Vishwa Umiya Foundation.

Patel is a Patidar and also a Kadva Patel and he will become the first CM in Gujarat from the Kadva Patel community that forms nearly 12.4 percent of the state's population.