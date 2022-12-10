Bhupendra Patel's educational qualification: From civil engineer to Chief Minister of Gujarat

File Photo

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The resounding result bought back the ruling BJP in Gujarat back into power. After Vijay Rupani resigned from the post of CM of Gujarat on September 11, 2021, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the BJP legislative party leader and CM elect of the state the next day. Now that BJP has won, Bhupendra Patel is also all set to return to the state as the CM.

Today, we will tell you all about the educational qualification of Bhupendra Patel, the CM of Gujarat.

Born on July 15, 1962, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel belongs to a Gujarati Kadava Patidars family. He graduated in April 1982 with a diploma in civil engineering from the Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad. Before entering the world of politics, Patel also worked as a builder.

Bhupendra Patel is popularly known as Bhupendrabhai Patel and is a trustee for the Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra and the head of the foundation’s permanent committee.

Patel is also a righteous supporter of Dada Bhagwan’s Akram Vignan Movement which is why he is also referred to as 'dada'.

Many have claimed that Patel will be nothing but a "remote-controlled" CM, however, Union home minister Amit Shah, expressing confidence in Patel said, "I believe that under the guidance of Narendra Modi, the state’s sustainable development will keep up its momentum."

During the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly Elections, out of the 182 seats, the BJP won 156 seats, breaking Congress’s 1985 record in the state – when Madhavsinh Solanki won 149 seats.

The Congress’s tally was reduced to 17, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 5. The BJP has announced that the new government will be sworn in on December 12.