Bhubaneswar techie made multiple calls to boyfriend before death, police book him for suicide abetment

The boyfriend of a software engineer, who was found hanging last week in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, has been booked for alleged abetment of suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the 23-year-old woman, who hails from Odisha's Bhadrak district, was found in her flat in Sailashree Vihar area of the capital. She allegedly died by suicide on Friday night.

The woman's family alleged that the man, who left his job to pursue higher studies, was in a live-in relationship with her. The boyfriend was also accused of blackmailing her.

According to reports, the girl had made 15 phone calls to her boyfriend an hour before she hanged herself on Saturday. After examining her call details record, Chandrasekharpur police found that the girl called her boyfriend 15 times on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, but he did not pick up her phone.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Chandrasekharpur police station earlier. Subsequently, the suspect was booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint by the woman's father, an officer said.

"The investigation is in its initial stage and we have to analyse the post-mortem report, which is due," he told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)

