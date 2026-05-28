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Bhubaneswar-bound Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru makes emergency landing in Lucknow, here's why

According to an Akasa Air spokesperson, the flight followed all standard safety protocols during the diversion. The airline further informed that the flight later resumed its journey and landed safely at its destination early the next day.

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Updated : May 28, 2026, 03:15 PM IST

Bhubaneswar-bound Akasa Air flight from Bengaluru makes emergency landing in Lucknow, here's why
Image source: ANI
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An Akasa Air flight operating from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Lucknow on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions that were not suitable for landing, and later landed safely at its destination on Thursday.

According to an Akasa Air spokesperson, the flight followed all standard safety protocols during the diversion.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1503 operating from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar on 27 May 2026 was diverted to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions, which were not favourable for landing. The pilot followed all established operational and safety protocols in line with standard procedures," the spokesperson said.

The airline further informed that the flight later resumed its journey and landed safely at its destination early the next day.

"The flight subsequently departed from Lucknow and landed safely in Bhubaneswar at 00:02 hrs on 28 May 2026," it added.

Emphasising passenger safety, the airline said the well-being of travellers and crew remains its top priority."At Akasa Air, the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. We regret the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control and appreciate our passengers' understanding," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an IndiGo flight operating from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated on Tuesday after smoke was noticed inside the aircraft while it was taxiing out for departure, the airline said, adding that all passengers and crew are safe.

According to an IndiGo spokesperson, flight 6E 6017 experienced a safety alert during taxiing when smoke was observed on board, prompting an immediate evacuation as a precautionary measure.

"On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to the runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all the relevant authorities were informed," the official release said.

The airline added that passengers and crew were attended to by airport and airline staff after the evacuation.

"All customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended to by our teams to ensure their well-being. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, which will depart shortly, and refreshments are being served to the customers to ease their wait time," the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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