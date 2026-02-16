INDIA

Bhubaneshwar: Bomb-making operation goes wrong, ends in blast; 2 killed, 2 injured, watch horrible video

A suspected bomb-making operation on a rooftop in Bhubaneswar's Airfield area ended in tragedy, claiming two lives. Sehnawaz Malik, 26, a history-sheeter with seven prior criminal cases, and his mother, Lizatun Bibi, 51, succumbed to injuries on January 27 from the explosion. Malik's fiancée, Truptimayee Maha,l and associate Amiya Mallick remain hospitalised.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source