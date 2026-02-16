Anushka Sharma's Tulsi Mala steals the show at Mumbai airport with Virat Kohli, netizens react, 'Mata ban gayi kya'
Imran Khan Vision Loss: Will it be hospital or jail for ex-Pak PM? Pakistan's top court to decide soon
Bhubaneshwar: Bomb-making operation goes wrong, ends in blast; 2 killed, 2 injured, watch horrible video
India’s AI Moment: A diffusion that demands domestic transformation
Abhishek Bachchan confirms being part of King, reveals new look, fans react: 'I am just flattered...'
Massive fire in chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwandi, seven burnt alive, 2 trapped; rescue operation underway
Kalesha Khan Pattan: Advancing cloud-native and distributed systems through intelligent orchestration research
AnchorBest Website To Buy Super Clone Watches in India (2026)
Watch: Hardik Pandya’s ice-cold no-look reaction to Sahibzada Farhan’s dismissal goes viral
Rohit Sharma skips handshake but shares 'hug' with Pakistan's Wasim Akram ahead of IND vs PAK clash, watch viral video
INDIA
A suspected bomb-making operation on a rooftop in Bhubaneswar's Airfield area ended in tragedy, claiming two lives. Sehnawaz Malik, 26, a history-sheeter with seven prior criminal cases, and his mother, Lizatun Bibi, 51, succumbed to injuries on January 27 from the explosion. Malik's fiancée, Truptimayee Maha,l and associate Amiya Mallick remain hospitalised.
A suspected bomb-making operation on a rooftop in Bhubaneswar's Airfield area ended in tragedy, claiming two lives. Sehnawaz Malik, 26, a history-sheeter with seven prior criminal cases, and his mother, Lizatun Bibi, 51, succumbed to injuries on January 27 from the explosion. Malik's fiancée, Truptimayee Maha,l and associate Amiya Mallick remain hospitalised.