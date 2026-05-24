Twisha Sharma cremated in Bhopal after second autopsy by AIIMS-Delhi in alleged dowry harassment case

Twisha's family had refused to accept the body until a second post-mortem was carried out. Twisha, aged 33, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12 in a case of alleged dowry harassment and household abuse.

The last rites of Twisha Sharma were held in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday evening (May 24) after a second autopsy was conducted earlier in the day. The cremation was done at the city's Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat at 5 pm. Twisha's family had earlier refused to accept the body until a second post-mortem was carried out. Twisha, aged 33 years, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12 in a case of alleged dowry harassment and household abuse.

Twisha Sharma's death case has made national headlines and raised serious questions about India's dowry culture and power imbalance in elite homes. Twisha was found dead on May 12, with the police saying that initial findings indicate suicide as the cause of death. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to various forms of abuse during the marriage, including physical assault and mental torture. Messages reportedly exchanged between Twisha and her mother suggested that she felt "trapped" in an unhappy marriage and faced harassment over dowry by her in-laws.

On Sunday, a team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Delhi) carried out a second autopsy on Twisha's body based on a court approval after her family raised concerns over alleged lapses in the first post-mortem. On Saturday, a court in Bhopal sent Twisha's husband Samarth Singh to seven days of police remand and also ordered him to surrender his passport. Samarth, who is an advocate, was taken into custody on Friday (May 22) after being on the run for 10 days. Police had earlier issued a lookout notice against him and declared a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest. Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge, is also accused in the case.

Case reaches top court

The case has also drawn allegations of institutional bias, procedural irregularities, and influence being exerted into the investigation. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has taken up a suo motu case pertaining to these accusations. The matter will be heard on Monday (May 25) by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.