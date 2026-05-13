Bhopal Shocker: 6 arrested after man assaulted over ‘love jihad’ allegations, probe underway

Six people, including a minor, were arrested in Bhopal after a man was assaulted over alleged 'Love Jihad' claims.

A total of six people, including a minor, have been arrested in Bhopal after a man was allegedly assaulted following accusations linked to a so-called “Love Jihad” case. Authorities also imposed prohibitory orders in parts of the city after tensions escalated and protests broke out.

Alleged Assault in Hotel Incident Triggers Tension

According to police, the incident occurred on May 10 in the Gautam Nagar area when a man was allegedly found with a woman from another community at a hotel. Following this, he was reportedly assaulted by a group of individuals, leading to a violent episode that later drew widespread attention after videos surfaced on social media.

The victim was allegedly beaten, his clothes were torn, and he was paraded on the streets. Police said the accused also used cow dung during the assault and raised provocative slogans while the act was being recorded and circulated online.

FIR, Arrests and Charges Filed

Based on viral videos, police registered a case and identified the accused. Those arrested include Rohit Singh, Brijendra Prajapati, Jeetu Kushwah, Ranjit Suryavanshi, and Lala Ram Meena, along with a minor.

They have been charged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections related to rioting and acts intended to outrage religious feelings. Authorities said the accused have been sent to judicial custody, while the minor has been placed in a juvenile observation home under the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Protests, Stone Pelting and Security Response

Following the incident, protests erupted in parts of the city, with large crowds gathering in the walled city areas. Some demonstrations turned violent, with reports of stone pelting prompting police action. Security forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

On Wednesday, thousands of people gathered near Taj-ul-Masajid, Peer Gate, and Imami Gate, continuing protests for several hours. Demonstrators demanded strict action against those involved and also called for charges under the National Security Act (NSA).

Administration Imposes Restrictions Under Section 163

To prevent further escalation, the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The order bans rallies, protests, and public gatherings without prior permission and holds organisers responsible for any damage or unrest.

It also prohibits any speech or activity that could hurt religious sentiments or disturb communal harmony. The distribution of objectionable material that may trigger tensions between communities has also been restricted.

Political Leaders Urge Calm

Congress MLAs Arif Masood and Atif Aqueel visited the protest site and appealed to people to maintain peace and avoid further escalation of tensions in the city.