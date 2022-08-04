Bhopal: Rs 85 lakh recovered from house of clerk Hero Keswani who earns Rs 50,000

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has recovered Rs 85 lakh from the house of a clerk in Bhopal. The man, identified as Hero Keswani, reportedly consumed a poisonous substance after the recovery of cash. The team was probing a disproportionate wealth case.

According to reports, Keswani earns Rs 50,000 per month. The team has also recovered a cache of incriminating documents that reveal the trail of property worth crores.

A note-counting machine had to be brought in to count the pile of cash stashed in the house.

The upper division clerk, attached to the state Medical Education Department, claimed to have consumed bathroom cleaner, Superintendent of Police (EOW) Rajesh Mishra told PTI.

He also tried to physically stop the raid.

His condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment for hypertension.

He owns property worth Rs 4 crore, officials said.

He had started his job with a paltry salary of Rs 4,000 per month.

With inputs from PTI