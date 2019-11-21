Bhopal railway station vendor asked to take Khushwant Singh's novel off-shelve as railway official finds it 'obscene'

An official of the Railway Board Passengers Service Committee (PSC) allegedly objected to a vendor selling noted author Khushwant Singh's novel, 'Women, Sex, Love and Lust' at the Bhopal Railway Station.

The Railways Board Passenger Service official Ramesh Chandra objected to a vendor selling the novel terming it obscene adding that it may spoil the future generation.

The official was doing an inspection of the public service at the railway station when he noticed that such books were being sold at a stall.

Initially, the PSC official was imposing a fine on the vendor to which railway officials objected saying such novels could be sold at the station. Later, the PSC official gave a warning to the vendor asking not to sell such books.

Railways Board Passenger Service official also asked the vendor to immediately take such books off the shelves. Meanwhile, railway officials said that they will examine the issue and take appropriate action if required.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over some services at the railway station, directing the stalls for 'no bill no money' policy.