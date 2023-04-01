Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express flagged off by PM Modi, check timings, stoppages, fare and other details

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train will cover 708 km in 7.45 hours. The train will run from Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal and Hazrat Nizamuddin in the national capital.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express flagged off by PM Modi, check timings, stoppages, fare and other details
Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express flagged off by PM Modi, check timings, stoppages, fare and other details (photo: ANI)

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and New Delhi from the Madhya Pradesh capital. The Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity between the two cities. The train will run from Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal and Hazrat Nizamuddin in the national capital.

The semi-high-speed train was flagged off at the Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal city. Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Hazrat Nizamuddin (New Delhi) Vande Bharat Train will reduce the travel time by approx. 3 hours.

The latest Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and the national capital will cover 708 km in 7.45 hours. The train will operate six days a week except for Saturday.

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat fare

The fare of Vande Bharat Express (20172) between Hazrat Nizamuddin to Rani Kamalapati station will be Rs 1665 which includes Rs 308 as catering charges (optional) and Rs 3120 in the Executive Class including Rs 369 as catering charges. 

In Chair Car, the fare on Train No- 20171 will be Rs 1735 including Rs 379 as catering charges and Rs 3185 in Executive Cass which will also include Rs 434 as catering charges.

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat stoppage

  • Rani Kamlapati station (5:40 am)
  • Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi (8:46 am)
  • Gwalior (9:48 am)
  • Agra Cantt (11:23 am)
  • Hazrat Nizamuddin (1: 10 pm)

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region, it said.

READ | Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30, check details

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.