Bhopal's new, 648 metre long and 8.5 metre wide, railway overbridge (RoB) has been making headlines for its 'deadly' 90 degree turn. The bridge was built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, near Aishbagh Stadium. While it was constructed to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestions, and benefitting 3 lakh commuters, it was suspected to turn out as an accident hotspot. However, after a wave of criticism, authorities have finally decided to re-construct the rail over bridge, as per reports. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Reconstruction of the bridge

The design flaw of a 90-degree L-shaped turn on one section of the railway overbridge (RoB), will be redesigned. The turn will be expanded by three feet, giving it a round approach rather than L shape. Railways have given permission to extend few meters. The bridge was designed to ease traffic congestion at the busy Aishbagh railway crossing and improve connectivity between Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar, the station area, and New Bhopal, as per reports.

Accident prone bridge

Social media heavily criticized the bridge over its design flaw, calling it a deadly bridge, one said "Death will arrive at a 90-degree angle". The 90 degree turn becomes extremely dangerous, as it may have led to accidents. The drivers may have collapsed into the bridge or the vehicle may fall down the bridge. Driving in night on this bridge, will be like an invitation to accidents. The bridge has a possibility to become an accident hotspot.

Initially, the construction of the bridge was set to complete in 18 months, however it took more than 36 months due to delays. Now the reconstruction will take more time. The construction began in March 2023, and now it will be stretched for another couple of months.