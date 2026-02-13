FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh Election Result 2026: Tarique Rahman set to become Prime Minister? PM Modi congratulates on BNP leader's 'decisive victory'

Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and other details

Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car

US-China: Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping in April, says relations are 'very good right now'

Trump warns 'very traumatic' consequences for Iran if no nuclear deal

Bangladesh Election Result 2026: BNP leads with 212 seats, Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance secures 70 seats as vote count continues

Gold, silver prices today, February 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

China: Shocking! Massive sinkhole in Shanghai swallows road, video goes viral; WATCH

‘Only 15% eyesight remains’: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan alleges vision blurred in jail, complaints unheard

Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta-led govt approves 146 Projects for SC/ST settlements worth Rs 85 crore, ‘the era of...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and other details

Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and o

Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car

Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car

China: Shocking! Massive sinkhole in Shanghai swallows road, video goes viral; WATCH

China: Shocking! Massive sinkhole in Shanghai swallows road, video goes viral; W

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files: Candid email from ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’ unredacted in latest revelations

Epstein Files: ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’, unredacted

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases

Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases

Lamborghini crash: How Shivam Mishra tried to evade law with 'dummy driver' trick'; stunning timeline of tobacco tycoon's son's arrest

Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra 'dummy driver' trick to his arrest; Timeline

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car

An 11th-grade student was allegedly assaulted inside multiple vehicles in Bhopal in a case involving blackmail and extortion. Two accused have been arrested, four cars seized, and a Special Investigation Team formed. Police are probing video evidence and possible links to a suspended constable.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 13, 2026, 08:10 AM IST

Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A shocking case involving the alleged sexual assault of an 11th-grade student has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal. Police have arrested two accused and seized four vehicles reportedly used in the crime, including a Thar SUV. Authorities say the case also involves blackmail and extortion.

Arrests and SIT Investigation

The prime accused, identified as Ausaf Ali Khan, was taken into custody on February 3 and has since been lodged in jail. His alleged accomplice, Maj Khan, who operates a gym in the city, was arrested on February 8. He remains in police remand at Kohefiza Police Station until February 13.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, the Police Commissioner constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe. The team is being headed by ACP Ankita Khatrakar and is examining all aspects of the case, including the sequence of events and the involvement of others.

Assault Allegedly Recorded, Used for Extortion

Investigators revealed that the minor was allegedly assaulted at different locations inside four separate cars. During interrogation, Maj Khan reportedly told police that the main accused assaulted the survivor inside a Thar vehicle in the Khanugaon area while he remained outside. He is alleged to have recorded the incident on an iPhone through the vehicle’s window.

Police claim the video was later used to threaten the minor, with the accused allegedly demanding Rs 40,000 to prevent the footage from being circulated online. Authorities also suspect that the survivor was coerced into further exploitation under the threat of the video being made public.

The Thar SUV used in the crime was reportedly concealed in a village in Sehore district and has since been recovered by police. However, the mobile phone allegedly used to record the footage is yet to be traced.

Head Constable Suspended

During the investigation, officials uncovered alleged links between Maj Khan and a head constable posted at Kohefiza police station. The officer is accused of leaking sensitive information related to the case. Following these findings, the head constable has been placed under suspension.

The SIT continues to gather evidence and verify digital records as part of its ongoing inquiry. Police officials have assured that strict action will be taken against all those found involved in the case.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh Election Result 2026: Tarique Rahman set to become Prime Minister? PM Modi congratulates on BNP leader's 'decisive victory'
Bangladesh Election Result 2026: PM Modi congratulates Tarique Rahman
Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and other details
Solar Eclipse 2026: When and where to see 'Ring of Fire'? Check date, time and o
Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car
Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car
US-China: Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping in April, says relations are 'very good right now'
US-China: Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping in April, says relations are 'very goo
Trump warns 'very traumatic' consequences for Iran if no nuclear deal
Trump warns 'very traumatic' consequences for Iran if no nuclear deal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files: Candid email from ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’ unredacted in latest revelations
Epstein Files: ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’, unredacted
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars including actors, directors, producers who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
Not just Rajpal Yadav: Bollywood stars who faced trouble in cheque bounce cases
Lamborghini crash: How Shivam Mishra tried to evade law with 'dummy driver' trick'; stunning timeline of tobacco tycoon's son's arrest
Lamborghini Crash: Shivam Mishra 'dummy driver' trick to his arrest; Timeline
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Hug Day 2026: Here's a look at 7 different types of hugs and their meanings
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: When will Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law tie knot? Check date, venue, guest list here
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding date, venue, guest list
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement