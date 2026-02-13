Bhopal Ashamed: Minor girl raped, thrashed inside car

An 11th-grade student was allegedly assaulted inside multiple vehicles in Bhopal in a case involving blackmail and extortion. Two accused have been arrested, four cars seized, and a Special Investigation Team formed. Police are probing video evidence and possible links to a suspended constable.

A shocking case involving the alleged sexual assault of an 11th-grade student has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal. Police have arrested two accused and seized four vehicles reportedly used in the crime, including a Thar SUV. Authorities say the case also involves blackmail and extortion.

Arrests and SIT Investigation

The prime accused, identified as Ausaf Ali Khan, was taken into custody on February 3 and has since been lodged in jail. His alleged accomplice, Maj Khan, who operates a gym in the city, was arrested on February 8. He remains in police remand at Kohefiza Police Station until February 13.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, the Police Commissioner constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe. The team is being headed by ACP Ankita Khatrakar and is examining all aspects of the case, including the sequence of events and the involvement of others.

Assault Allegedly Recorded, Used for Extortion

Investigators revealed that the minor was allegedly assaulted at different locations inside four separate cars. During interrogation, Maj Khan reportedly told police that the main accused assaulted the survivor inside a Thar vehicle in the Khanugaon area while he remained outside. He is alleged to have recorded the incident on an iPhone through the vehicle’s window.

Police claim the video was later used to threaten the minor, with the accused allegedly demanding Rs 40,000 to prevent the footage from being circulated online. Authorities also suspect that the survivor was coerced into further exploitation under the threat of the video being made public.

The Thar SUV used in the crime was reportedly concealed in a village in Sehore district and has since been recovered by police. However, the mobile phone allegedly used to record the footage is yet to be traced.

Head Constable Suspended

During the investigation, officials uncovered alleged links between Maj Khan and a head constable posted at Kohefiza police station. The officer is accused of leaking sensitive information related to the case. Following these findings, the head constable has been placed under suspension.

The SIT continues to gather evidence and verify digital records as part of its ongoing inquiry. Police officials have assured that strict action will be taken against all those found involved in the case.