Bhojshala Dispute: Supreme Court allows Saraswati puja and Friday namaz on same day at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in MP's Dhar

The Supreme Court has allowed Hindu prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami on Friday at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, while permitting Muslims to offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm on the same day.
In a big move, the Supreme Court has allowed Hindu prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami on Friday while also permitting Muslims to offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm on the same day at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. However, a list of persons from the Muslim community coming for namaz be given to the district administration, as directed by apex court.
Both communities sought permission from Supreme court to allow Hindu prayer as well as Friday namaz on January 23, on the occassion of Basanth Panchami. A Supreme Court bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi appealed to both sides to observe mutual respect and cooperate with the state and district administration for maintenance of law and order.
The premises of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected 11th-century monument, is a disputed site between Hindus and Muslims. Hindus consider the Bhojshala to be a temple of Vagdevi (goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community considers to it as the Kamal Maula mosque.
As reported by PTI, Hindus perform puja on the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays and Muslims offer 'namaz' in the complex on Fridays, under an arrangement made by the ASI on April 7, 2003.