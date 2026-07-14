Bhojshala Complex Row Explained: SC refuses to restore pre-2003 status quo, urges caution

While refusing to stay the High Court judgment, the Supreme Court passed an interim order allowing members of the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at a separate open space adjacent to the disputed premises.

In the disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex case, the Supreme Court has refused to stay the Madhya Pradesh court's judgment or revive the 2003 ASI arrangement governing worship at the site. The Court passed an interim order allowing members of the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at a separate open space adjacent to the disputed premises.

Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex row: CJI urges 'over consciousness'

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government, the Hindu parties and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), seeking their responses to the appeals filed by the Muslim side challenging the MP High Court's verdict declaring the disputed monument to be a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The matter has been directed to be listed for hearing after two to three weeks.

"Meanwhile, as an interim measure and without prejudice to the rights of both sides... a separate open space adjacent to the subject premises may be provided to the appellant and other members of the Muslim community for offering Namaz on Friday between 1-3 pm. The arrangement shall be ad hoc in nature. And subject to final adjudication of the appeal," the Court said.

The Court further directed that the ASI shall not undertake any structural alterations at the disputed complex without its permission. "Structural alteration to the Complex as proposed by ASI, it will not be done without the leave (permission) of this Court", it added.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Mutawallis, along with Senior Advocates Huzefa Ahmadi and Vrinda Grover for other Muslim appellants, urged the Court to restore the arrangement that had governed the site since 2003.

What is the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex dispute?

The legal conflict involves determining the religious character of the monument in the Dhar district. Hindus have argued that the Bhojshala complex, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while Muslims believe that it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque. According to an arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset, while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm.

The ASI took over the site as a protected monument in 1902. For decades, a regulated sharing arrangement was in place. In its report, ASI concluded that the Kamal Maula Mosque structure at the Bhojshala complex was constructed using parts of ancient temples. After petitions by Hindu groups, the MP High Court in March 2024 ordered a 98-day scientific ASI survey, whose 2,189-page report, submitted in July 2024, concluded the structure was built using remains of ancient temples and hinted at an earlier Vagdevi temple.

This reignited demands to bring the Vagdevi idol back from the British Museum and to build a temple, while Muslim petitioners rejected the findings and cited a 1903 record calling it a mosque.



