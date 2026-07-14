FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Iran News: MEA Summons Iran's Deputy Chief Of Mission Over Attack On Merchant Vessel In Hormuz

Iran News: MEA Summons Iran's Deputy Chief Of Mission Over Attack On Merchant Vessel In Hormuz

How to Beat the Instagram Algorithm in 2026 (Without Hacks)

How to Beat the Instagram Algorithm in 2026 (Without Hacks)

Who is Jordan Brown? American citizen under scanner for allegedly trying to cross India-Nepal border without valid documents

Who is Jordan Brown? US citizen arrested for cross India-Nepal border

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Bhojshala Complex Row Explained: SC refuses to restore pre-2003 status quo, urges caution

While refusing to stay the High Court judgment, the Supreme Court passed an interim order allowing members of the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at a separate open space adjacent to the disputed premises.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 04:51 PM IST

Bhojshala Complex Row Explained: SC refuses to restore pre-2003 status quo, urges caution
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex case, the Supreme Court has refused to stay the Madhya Pradesh court's judgment or revive the 2003 ASI arrangement governing worship at the site. The Court passed an interim order allowing members of the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at a separate open space adjacent to the disputed premises.

Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex row: CJI urges 'over consciousness'

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government, the Hindu parties and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), seeking their responses to the appeals filed by the Muslim side challenging the MP High Court's verdict declaring the disputed monument to be a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The matter has been directed to be listed for hearing after two to three weeks.

"Meanwhile, as an interim measure and without prejudice to the rights of both sides... a separate open space adjacent to the subject premises may be provided to the appellant and other members of the Muslim community for offering Namaz on Friday between 1-3 pm. The arrangement shall be ad hoc in nature. And subject to final adjudication of the appeal," the Court said.

The Court further directed that the ASI shall not undertake any structural alterations at the disputed complex without its permission. "Structural alteration to the Complex as proposed by ASI, it will not be done without the leave (permission) of this Court", it added. 

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Mutawallis, along with Senior Advocates Huzefa Ahmadi and Vrinda Grover for other Muslim appellants, urged the Court to restore the arrangement that had governed the site since 2003.

What is the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex dispute?

The legal conflict involves determining the religious character of the monument in the Dhar district. Hindus have argued that the Bhojshala complex, situated in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while Muslims believe that it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque. According to an arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset, while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm.

The ASI took over the site as a protected monument in 1902. For decades, a regulated sharing arrangement was in place. In its report, ASI concluded that the Kamal Maula Mosque structure at the Bhojshala complex was constructed using parts of ancient temples. After petitions by Hindu groups, the MP High Court in March 2024 ordered a 98-day scientific ASI survey, whose 2,189-page report, submitted in July 2024, concluded the structure was built using remains of ancient temples and hinted at an earlier Vagdevi temple.

 This reignited demands to bring the Vagdevi idol back from the British Museum and to build a temple, while Muslim petitioners rejected the findings and cited a 1903 record calling it a mosque. 


 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How to Beat the Instagram Algorithm in 2026 (Without Hacks)
How to Beat the Instagram Algorithm in 2026 (Without Hacks)
Bhojshala Complex Row Explained: SC refuses to restore pre-2003 status quo, urges caution
Bhojshala Complex Row Explained: SC refuses to restore pre-2003 status quo
Who is Jordan Brown? American citizen under scanner for allegedly trying to cross India-Nepal border without valid documents
Who is Jordan Brown? US citizen arrested for cross India-Nepal border
Shah Rukh Khan gets major relief as Supreme Court dismisses plea against Mannat renovation
Shah Rukh Khan gets major relief as SC dismisses plea against Mannat renovation
Spain vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Live streaming, kick-off timings, predicted lineups and more
Spain vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Preview
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement