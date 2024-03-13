Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, BJP's pick for Asansol, announces to fight elections days after withdrawing candidature

Nayab Singh Saini govt wins trust vote in Haryana Assembly day after BJP-JJP split

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 20 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

ICC Rankings: New No.1 Test bowler announced, this Indian replaces Jasprit Bumrah

Top mistakes Indians make when applying for USA visas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 20 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Top mistakes Indians make when applying for USA visas

CETPA Infotech Alliances: The precise coalition for the fruition of IT industry

Diabetes Symptoms: 7 signs of high blood sugar

Delhi Capital's strongest playing XI for IPL 2024

Things to know about Area 51

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Wallah Habibi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's new song shows Akshay-Tiger's bromance, Manushi, Alaya look 'sizzling hot'

Watch: Ed Sheeran channels Allu Arjun, dances to Butta Bomma, does SRK's signature pose with Armaan Malik; fans react

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra Winters welcome baby girl Tara; actor reveals why they didn't go for sex determination in US

HomeIndia

India

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, BJP's pick for Asansol, announces to fight elections days after withdrawing candidature

"I will contest elections to fulfil the promise made to my society, people, and mother. Your blessings and cooperation are expected. 'Jai Mata Di," he said on X.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 03:24 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a major political development, days after he withdrew his candidature from Bengal's Asansol constituency, Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh on Wednesday announced that he will fight the elections.

In a post on X, Pawan Singh sought people's blessing and cooperation.

"I will contest elections to fulfil the promise made to my society, people, and mother. Your blessings and cooperation are expected. 'Jai Mata Di," he said on X.

However, the Bhojpuri singer has not yet announced the constituency and the party from which he will fight the elections.

Earlier, Pawan Singh withdrew from the race for the Lok Sabha on March 3.

Taking to his official handle on X, the singer confirmed that he was pulling out of the contest "due to some reason".

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from West Bengal's Asansol but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol," Singh posted from his X handle on Sunday.

Adding to the intrigue around his decision to stand down from the contest, the national general secretary of the ruling Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, tagged the Bhojpuri singer's post with a comment reading, "The indomitable spirit and power of the people of West Bengal."

After Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh decided not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Asansol, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that on one hand, the BJP is raising the issue of the Sandeshkali incident, and on the other hand, it is fielding singers like Pawan Singh to fight polls.

Pawan Khera also questioned whether Prime Minister Modi was aware of Pawan Singh's image.
"This is an interesting case. All the agencies are under the control of the PM. Wasn't he aware of Pawan Singh's image? Now he gets to know that after 24 hours. This depicts what kind of government there is in the country. All the agencies are there to keep an eye on the opposition. It is obvious now that people like Harsh Vardhan are taking retirement because this is the era of Pawan Singh," Khera told ANI. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
 

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Chal bahar nikal': When Kapil Dev said this to dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who changed religion to get married, husband snatched all her properties, died due to...

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Ed Sheeran to India with his mother’s handmade Pinni

What is the price of a private jet? Besides Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, who are the other owners of private jet in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement