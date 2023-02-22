Bhiwani deaths case: VHP calls for Hindu Maha Panchayat in Nuh against ‘false charges’ on Bajrang Dal members

File photo

Upping the ante in the Bhiwani deaths case in which two Muslim men from Rajasthan were burnt to death allegedly by some Bajrang Dal members, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to hold a Hindu Maha Panchayat in Haryana’s Nuh on Wednesday (February 21).

It is to be noted that some Bajrang Dal members have been booked by Rajasthan Police for their alleged involvement in this case. The VHP has called the

Maha Panchayat to protest against the "false charges" levelled by the Rajasthan Police on Bajrang Dal members.

The charred skeletons of the Muslim men were found by Haryana police on February 16 from an SUV car in Bhiwani. Since the deceased belonged to Rajasthan, the state police also registered a case in this matter and booked some Bajrang Dal members, including a famous cow vigilante named Monu Manesar for his alleged involvement in the matter.

Reason behind Maha Panchayat in Nuh

The VHP and other Hindu outfits are protesting the Rajasthan police’s decision to book Monu Manesar and some other Bajrang Dal members. The FIR filed by police also named some other VHP leaders for their alleged involvement in the killing of Junaid and Nasir. According to VHP and other Hindu outfits, Junaid and Nasir were cow smugglers. VHP Haryana president Pawan Kumar said that the organisation will not sit idle if any cow protector (gau rakshak) is arrested."If the Rajasthan government arrests a cow protector without any evidence for political gains, then we will not sit idle. There will be panchayats in Haryana and Rajasthan. The forensic team of CBI should investigate this matter. Both the deceased had a background of cow smuggling. The deceased may have some other enmity. It would be childish if the police arrests the innocent without evidence," he said.

Significance of Maha Panchayat in Nuh

The VHP had already demanded a CBI inquiry into this case, accusing the Rajasthan Police of slapping "false charges" against Monu Manesar and other Bajrang Dal members. The Maha Panchayat is seen as a move by the VHP and other Hindu outfits to put pressure on the Rajasthan police and Haryana police to not take any coercive action Bajrang Dal members. It is expected that during the Maha Panchayat, the VHP will reiterate its demand for the removal of charges against the Bajrang Dal members. The VHP would also use the Maha Panchayat to put pressure on Rajasthan government to transfer the case to CBI.

"There will be a huge gathering in the Maha Panchayat. If the government continues their anti-Hindu behaviour towards Hindu outfits, then we will carry out a huge protest against the government. Despite stringent laws, cow slaughtering does not stop yet," said VHP leader Vinod Bansal.

(with inputs from ANI)