Bhiwandi tragedy: Survivors blame simultaneous column repairs for deadly building collapse

Survivors of the Bhiwandi building collapse have alleged that unsafe repair work on three structural columns at the same time may have triggered the tragedy.

Survivors of the partial collapse of Kohinoor Apartment in Bhiwandi's Gangaramwadi have claimed that repair work on all three load-bearing columns was carried out simultaneously, which they believe weakened the building and led to the collapse.

According to residents, the columns should have been repaired one at a time. They alleged that working on all three together compromised the building's stability. These claims have not been officially verified and are expected to be examined during the investigation.

'Our dream home turned into rubble'

Komal Arvind Gupta, who lived on the ground floor with her parents, said the family had bought the flat nearly five years ago after years of saving.

"My father worked tirelessly to buy this house. Today, everything has been reduced to rubble." Komal alleged that workers had chipped away all three structural columns at the same time as part of the repair work.

"If the columns had been repaired one at a time, perhaps the building would not have collapsed."

She said she and her parents were inside the flat when workers were placing bamboo supports under the columns. Moments later, the building started sinking.

While trying to escape, Komal got trapped after drain water flooded the passage. Her mother managed to pull her out. She said she remained under the debris for some time and kept calling out to her parents.

"We were calling out to each other, but neither of us could hear the other's voice." She eventually managed to crawl out and survive.

Residents escaped using a water pipe

Krishna Nishad, who lived on the fourth floor, also blamed the repair work on the three columns.

He said he was inside his apartment with his brother and two others when they felt the building shaking. With no time to use the staircase, they tied a water pipe, lowered it from the building and climbed down one by one.

"It was our only way out. Had we delayed even for a few seconds, we would not have survived."

Couple fled through flooded ground floor

Another survivor, Mehtab, said he had gone downstairs shortly before the collapse. As he returned, he heard a loud noise and saw the building giving way.

He and his wife ran towards the staircase but found the ground floor flooded with drain water. With no other option, they crossed the water and escaped from the other side of the building.

Probe underway

The survivors' allegations have raised questions about whether proper engineering procedures were followed during the repair work.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the collapse, including whether the repairs met structural safety standards and whether any negligence contributed to the incident.