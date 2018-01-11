Bhima Koregaon violence: Pune cops scoured 2K videos to nab accused

Following the violence on January 3, various complaints of damage were registered and the police has now started gathering evidence against the miscreants.

In the Maharashtra Bandh on January 3, when the miscreants were damaging property across the state, little did they know that it was all being filmed and would be used to arrest 43 people later. The Pune rural police went through over 2,000 such videos to narrow down the accused. According to the police, people from different communities have also come forward to identify the miscreants that has helped the police trace them down.

As part of the action, Pune rural police arrested 43 persons, and a senior police officer from Pune rural police told DNA that these arrests have been made based on video evidence.

"We have collected over 2,000 videos recordings done through video cameras, mobile phones as well as CCTV cameras. We are now scrutinising each and every recording to identify the culprits responsible for violence. So far, we have managed to identify some of them and total 43 persons have been arrested till Tuesday," the police officer told DNA.

The police officer also made it clear that the arrested persons belong to different communities. He said, "Police teams are working impartially and we are arresting the culprits — irrespective of which community they belong to. Out of the arrested 43 persons, 22 belong to one community while rest 21 belong to other community."