Bhima Koregaon Violence: NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde seeks withdrawal of cases against activists, writes to CM Thackeray

Another Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in Maharashtra has demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against social activists in the 2018 incident of violence at Bhima Koregaon.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde has sought withdrawal of FIRs registered against social activists and protesters in Bhima Koregaon violence case.

Earlier, NCP MLC Prakash Gajbhiye also wrote to Thackeray "seeking withdrawal of cases filed against Dalits in the Bhima Koregaon violence."

Earlier this week, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad urged Thackeray to drop the cases against those arrested in cases related to Bhima Koregaon violence as Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government ordered to take back the cases filed against environmentalists who carried out protests against felling of trees in Aarey.

"Cases against Aarey agitators are withdrawn. Now those arrested under false cases in the Bhima Koregaon matter that were filed in the previous government should be freed. @OfficeofUT @Jayant_R_Patil Yes, this is our government. #MahaVikasAghadi,” Awhad had tweeted in Marathi.

On January 1 2018, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

Noted activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves were among those arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence.

They are also accused of having links with banned Naxal groups.

Their pleas for bail have been rejected by courts including the Bombay High Court.