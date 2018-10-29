Bhima Koregaon Case: Supreme Court stays Bombay HC order refusing extension of time to police to file chargesheet

Headlines

Amid violence, Manipur govt cracks down on illegal Myanmar immigrants; know state’s big move

Wordle 771 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 30

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises his Telangana counterpart KCR for his work in irrigation sector

This IIT graduate cracked UPSC CSE in first attempt, became state's topper, her AIR was...

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your besties

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid violence, Manipur govt cracks down on illegal Myanmar immigrants; know state’s big move

Wordle 771 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 30

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises his Telangana counterpart KCR for his work in irrigation sector

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check educational qualification of Indian cricketers

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

HomeIndia

India

Bhima Koregaon Case: Supreme Court stays Bombay HC order refusing extension of time to police to file chargesheet

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Bombay High Court order refusing extension of time to the state police for filing chargesheet in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2018, 12:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Bombay High Court order refusing extension of time to the state police for filing chargesheet in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.

Recently, the Bombay High Court had set aside the lower court's order allowing extension of time to police to file its probe report against the rights activists in the violence case.

Taking note of the appeal of the Maharashtra government, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi stayed the High Court order and issued notice to rights activists on the plea.

Earlier, the apex court had refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for probe into their arrest.

The Pune Police had arrested lawyer Surendra Gadling, Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen, Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, activist Mahesh Raut and Kerala native Rona Wilson in June for their alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The arrests had followed raids at their residences and offices in connection with the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31 last year, which, the police had claimed, had led to violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet CEO of Rs 640000 crore firm, earned Rs 65 lakh daily, not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella; met PM Modi to discuss...

Meet Mohit Joshi, who will replace highest-paid CEO of Rs 1 lakh crore company; has package of...

Two young boys found dead in 10-ft deep pit in UP's Saharanpur

Meet Ashok Pai, IIT graduate who is vice president of Rs 12.28 lakh crore company; know his pivotal role in TCS

Wordle 769 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE