Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court extends protection to Gautam Navlakha till October 15

The Supreme Court on Friday extended protection to activist Gautam Navlakha till October 15 and asked the Maharashtra Police to produce evidence gathered against him in the Bhima Koregaon case till date.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi claimed that his client has been enjoying protection for the past 18 months and during this time no charge-sheet has been filed against him. Therefore, he requested the Court to quash the First Information Report (FIR) against him. The Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said, "First, you have to show that we need to interfere with the FIR. After that, protection shall follow."

This comes as a temporary relief for the activist after the Supreme Court on Thursday, for the third time around, refused to hear the petition filed by Navlakha for quashing the FIR lodged by the Maharashtra Police that attributes his role in helping Maoist outfit in conducting alleged anti-national activities.

Even earlier this week, his petition had come up before a bench of Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai, and the entire bench expressed their inability to hear the case. Prior to this, the matter was listed before a bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer when CJI Gogoi expressed his reservation to hear the case.

Navlakha who is a journalist and a civil liberties activist has been accused by the Maharashtra Police of having links with the banned Naxal outfit — Communist Party of India (Maoist). The FIR against him was filed on January 8, 2018, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.