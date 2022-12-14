Activist Stan Swamy ‘wrongly accused’? US forensic report claims evidence against priest ‘fabricated’

Jesuit priest Stan Swamy passed away in jail last year (Photo - Twitter)

There comes some relief for Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy, who was imprisoned in the Bhima Koregaon case, as a United States report has claimed that the evidence against him in the case was “fabricated” and “planted” on his laptop.

A US-based forensic firm claimed that the digital evidence used against Stan Swamy years ago to make the arrest in the Bhima Koregaon case was "planted" on his computer's hard drive, similar to two other cases involving human rights defenders Rona Wilson and Surendra Gadling.

Stan Swamy was an 84-year-old activist who was accused of having ties with Maoist and orchestrating the Bhima Koregaon violence in 2018, which led to two deaths and multiple people injured. The priest died in July 2021, while waiting for interim bail on medical grounds.

An examination of an electronic copy of his computer by Arsenal Consulting, a Massachusetts-based digital forensics firm, concluded that a hacker infiltrated his device and "planted" evidence, The Washington Post reported, citing a new report by the company.

The report claimed that “over 50 files” were created on Stan Swamy’s laptop, most of which included the “false” evidence that “wrongly implicated” that the Jesuit priest had ties with the Maoist group, that has been accused of inciting violence in Bhima Koregaon.

"The final incriminating document was planted on his computer on June 5, 2019, a week before the raid on Swamy," the report said. It was on the basis of these documents that he was first arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case, despite experts raising doubts about the authenticity of the documents, it added.

According to the police, the Elgar case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which eventually triggered the violence in Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018.

Though Stan Swamy repeatedly tried to seek bail on medical grounds, the Ministry of External Affairs said that his detention followed due process of law. After his death, the MEA said that his bail applications were rejected by the courts because of the specific nature of the charges against him.

(With PTI inputs)

