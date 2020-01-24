Bhima Koregaon case: Sharad Pawar accuses Fadnavis government of destroying evidence, seeks SIT probe

Labelling serious allegations against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to probe the Bhima Koregaon case, sources quoted by Zee News have said.

In a two-page letter that was written last week to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar has sought a thorough investigation of the matter and accused the earlier government of 'gross abuse of power'. "The Fadnavis government provided wrong information to the media and created confusion," the NCP chief said in the letter.

He further alleged that electronic equipment was tampered with and evidence was destroyed to misguide they tempered with the electronic equipment, adding that false proofs were also created.

"My clear opinion is that it was a conspiracy of the then government with the police. Law enforcement agencies did not act against the main culprits of the violence and instead made efforts to divert the attention of people by misleading them," Pawar said.

The veteran leader also said that "the main aim of the govt was to suppress the voice of people against and thwart any democratic agitation. The persons arrested are respected citizens of society."

On Thursday, Maharashtra Police briefed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh about the status of probe in the Bhima Koregaon case that took place in Pune on January 1, 2018.

A review meeting was called to review the progress in the matter. According to sources, the home ministry expressed displeasure over the investigation raised concerns over the role of Pune police in the case. During the meeting, Deshmukh and Ajit asked several questions. The police responded to almost all the questions of the ministers but sought more time to give further clarifications on certain queries.

On this whole matter, Shiv Sena says that whatever the government will do, is for the good of Maharashtra.