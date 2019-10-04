Bhima Koregaon case: Fifth judge refuses to hear Gautam Navlakha's plea

For the third time around, the Supreme Court has refused to hear the petition filed by activist Gautam Navlakha for quashing a first information report (FIR) lodged by the Maharashtra Police that attributes his role in helping Maoist outfit in conducting alleged anti-national activities.

On Thursday, it was the turn of Justice S Ravindra Bhat to express his inability to hear the case when the matter came up before a bench including him, besides Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran. The bench soon directed the matter for listing on Friday before a bench of which Justice Bhat was not part. The matter will now come up before a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta.

What happened on Thursday with Navlakha is not the first time. Early this week, his petition came up before a bench of Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai, and the entire bench expressed their inability to hear the case. Prior to this, the matter was listed before a bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer when CJI Gogoi expressed his reservation to hear the case.

Though the judges do not indicate the reason for recusal from hearing a case, the common reasons appear to be judge's association with the case in the past or the person arraigned in the case, or even their engagement with the case or person during the time they practiced as lawyers. Navlakha who is a journalist and a civil liberties activist has been accused by the Maharashtra Police of having links with the banned Naxal outfit — Communist Party of India (Maoist). The FIR against him was filed on January 8, 2018, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.