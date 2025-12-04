FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bhima Koregaon Case: DU professor Hany Babu granted bail after 5 years in prison without trial

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to former Delhi University professor Hany Babu, accused in the Elgaar Parishad case. Babu had been lodged in jail for over five years without trial.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

Bhima Koregaon Case: DU professor Hany Babu granted bail after 5 years in prison without trial
    The Bombay High Court has granted bail to former Delhi University professor Hany Babu, accused in the Elgaar Parishad case. Babu had been lodged in jail for over five years without trial.

     

