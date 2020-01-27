Bhim army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad sent back to Delhi by Hyderabad Police

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad who was detained by the Hyderabad Police on Sunday has been sent back to Delhi on Monday morning.

In a tweet Azad informed that he was brought to the airport and was being sent back to Delhi, adding the Dalits will 'never forget this insult'.

"In Telangana, dictatorship is at its peak. People's right to protest is being snatched. First our people were lathi-charged, then I was arrested, now they have brought me to the airport to send me to Delhi. Remember Telangana, the Bahujan Samaj will never forget this insult. I will be back soon," he tweeted, roughly translated from Hindi.

तेलंगाना में तानाशाही चरम पर है लोगों के विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के अधिकार को छीना जा रहा है पहले हमारे लोगों को लाठियां मारी गई फिर मुझे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया,अब मुझे एयरपोर्ट ले आएं है दिल्ली भेज रहे है। @TelanganaCMO याद रखे बहुजन समाज इस अपमान को कभी नही भूलेगा। जल्द वापिस आऊंगा January 27, 2020

On Sunday, Azad was detained ahead of his participation in a protest meeting in the city against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A post on the official Twitter handle of the social activist, however, stated that Azad has been 'arrested' by the Hyderabad Police.

The lawyer and Ambedkarite activist was in Hyderabad to address a gathering of students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), it was reported earlier. The TISS students' union had organised the gathering, a protest programme on the occasion of Republic Day against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the National Population Register (NPR).

Later in the day, Chandra Shekhar Azad was to attend a protest meeting in the city organised by the All India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front. The police have said that the protesters did not have permission for the protest.

Azad was released from police custody on January 16 after his bail was granted by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court. He was arrested in December last year after a protest at Jama Masjid. The protest had turned violent later that day with protesters setting on fire a vehicle outside the police station.