Bhim army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad sent back to Delhi by Hyderabad Police

Headlines

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO conducts launch rehearsal for India's third moon mission, shares pics

West Bengal Panchayat election results: TMC dominates rural polls with over 12,518 seats, BJP wins 2,781

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Supreme Court to start day-to-day hearing from August 2 on pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Volcanic eruption: Lava bubbling away as volcano erupts near Iceland's capital Reykjavik

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO conducts launch rehearsal for India's third moon mission, shares pics

High uric acid level : What makes uric acid harmful to the body?

Top 10 worst traffic cities in India

7 benefits of eating potatoes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

DNA| 700 Indian students face deportation from Canada over fake admission offer letters

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident

Shehzad Poonawalla labels Rahul Gandhi as ‘ignorant’ person; hits out at him over ‘defamation case’ remark

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue, says 'you saw Shah Rukh khan 30 times...'

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Homeentertainment

entertainment

Bhim army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad sent back to Delhi by Hyderabad Police

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad who was detained by the Hyderabad Police on Sunday has been sent back to Delhi on Monday morning.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2020, 11:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad who was detained by the Hyderabad Police on Sunday has been sent back to Delhi on Monday morning.

In a tweet Azad informed that he was brought to the airport and was being sent back to Delhi, adding the Dalits will 'never forget this insult'.

"In Telangana, dictatorship is at its peak. People's right to protest is being snatched. First our people were lathi-charged, then I was arrested, now they have brought me to the airport to send me to Delhi. Remember Telangana, the Bahujan Samaj will never forget this insult. I will be back soon," he tweeted, roughly translated from Hindi.

On Sunday, Azad was detained ahead of his participation in a protest meeting in the city against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A post on the official Twitter handle of the social activist, however, stated that Azad has been 'arrested' by the Hyderabad Police.

The lawyer and Ambedkarite activist was in Hyderabad to address a gathering of students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), it was reported earlier. The TISS students' union had organised the gathering, a protest programme on the occasion of Republic Day against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the National Population Register (NPR).

Later in the day, Chandra Shekhar Azad was to attend a protest meeting in the city organised by the All India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front. The police have said that the protesters did not have permission for the protest.

Azad was released from police custody on January 16 after his bail was granted by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court. He was arrested in December last year after a protest at Jama Masjid. The protest had turned violent later that day with protesters setting on fire a vehicle outside the police station. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CUET UG 2023 Results update: NTA CUET result likely to be released soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

School Holiday 2023: Classes suspended in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, check dates here

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

How IT wiz left Infosys to build Rs 100 crore burger chain with just Rs 20,000 savings; his success story

Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note for her personal assistant as he completes 20 years with her: Priyanka Chopra reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE