Bhilwara murder: 22-year-old stabbed to death; Internet suspended till 6 am tomorrow

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): Tension gripped Rajasthan's Bhilwara district when a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in the city's Kotwali Police Stations area on Tuesday. Not taking any chances, the city administration suspended the internet till Thursday, 6 am. Ashish Modi, Bhilwara's District Collector, said, "Internet services in Bhilwara will remain suspended till 6 am on Thursday, 12th May".

An FIR has been registered in connection with the case. The Rajasthan government, in the wake of a series of communal flare ups, has deployed additional police forces.

Rajasthan has been hit by a spate of communal violence over the last two months. Earlier this month, Ashok Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur was hit by communal violence over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle. Several policemen had been injured in stone-pelting. The authorities had suspended the internet and clamped a curfew in the city.

In April, in Rajasthan's Karauli district, stone-pelting on a religious procession had stirred up communal tension.