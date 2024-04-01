Bhilwara constituency Rajasthan Lok Sabha election 2024: Know important dates, candidates, previous result and more

The date of voting for the Bhilwara Lok Sabha Constituency is 26 April ( Phase 2 ).

The Election for Bhilwara Lok Sabha Constituency in Rajasthan is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies as announced by the Election Commission of India. Here are important details about key dates, major parties, previous election results, voter turnout, and more.

Dates

The date of voting for the Bhilwara Lok Sabha Constituency is 26 April ( Phase 2 ).

The counting date and announcement of results for the Bhilwara Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is on 4th June.

Candidates

Congress has fielded CP Joshi from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara. While BJP pitched Damodar Agarwal from the seat.

Previous election results saw Subhash Chandra Baheria of the BJP winning from this seat by securing 938160 votes. Ram Pal Sharma of the Congress lost by 612000 votes.