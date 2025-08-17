Bhau gang takes responsibility of firing bullets at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram residence due to..., its leader is...

Gangsters Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritolia, associated with Bhau gang, has claimed responsibility for firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram.

Gangsters Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritolia, associated with Bhau gang, has claimed responsibility for firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram . The leader of this gang is Portugal-based fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau. The motive behind the attack is alleged Elvish Yadav's promotion of illegal betting apps. The gang believes have "destroyed many households", as per their post.

On instagram one user handle (Bhau Ritolia) posted, "Greetings to all. Today, a shooting took place at ELVISH YADAV's house. It was carried out by NEERAJ FARIDPUR and BHAU RITOLIYA. Today we have made our presence known. He (Elvish Yadav) has destroyed a lot of homes by promoting illegal betting apps. It is a warning to all such insects on social media, like Elvish Yadav. Whoever promotes these apps, be aware, a call or a bullet could come at any time. Stay alert." It had two-gun graphic and the text "BHAU GANG SINCE 2020".

About the firing incident at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Residence

On Sunday morning, around 5:30-6:00 am, unidentified bikers fired over two dozen rounds outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram. Reportedly, no one is injured. As per reports, Elvish Yadav was not present at home at the time of the incident. The Gurugram police said that the investigation is underway.

According to SPO, Gurugram Police, "Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing."

Who is Himanshu Bhau?

Gangster Himanshu Bhau, based in Portugal, is wanted in over 30 criminal cases and organized crimes in India.Himanshu Bhau's criminal journey began at 17. He has been involved in various crimes, including murder, extortion, and attempted murder. He escaped from India to Dubai on a fake passport and later relocated to Portugal.



