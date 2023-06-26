Search icon
Bharti Airtel business CEO Ajay Chitkara steps down from his post

Bharti Airtel's CEO Ajay Chitkana has resigned from the company. He will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

Bharti Airtel CEO Ajay Chitkara resigns | Photo: LinkedIn

The Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm Airtel Business, Ajay Chitkara, has resigned from the company, according to a filing. Following the resignation, Bharti Airtel has restructured leadership in the enterprise arm by dividing it into three segments.

"Ajay Chitkara, CEO Airtel Business, has decided to move on from Airtel. He will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023," Bharti Airtel said.

Airtel Business will now operate as three businesses and channel segments - Global business, led by Vani Venkatesh, Domestic business, led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers, led by Ashish Arora, the company said.

Read: ‘Like Putin, Modi will also have to go’: Uddhav Thackeray’s bizarre comparison between Wagner Group and Oppn meeting

"Airtel Business is a jewel in our overall portfolio and presents an exciting growth opportunity going forward. I am looking forward to working closely with Vani, Ganesh and Ashish to help scale this business," Bharti Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal said. "I also want to acknowledge Ajay's contributions. In his 23 long years with Airtel Ajay has delivered significant impact," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

