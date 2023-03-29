Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Ashneer Grover's father Ashok Grover passes away at 69

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover announces the passing of his father on Instagram.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Ashneer Grover's father Ashok Grover passes away at 69
Picture: @ashneer.grover

Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe and former Shark Tank India investor, announced the passing of his father, Ashok Grover, on Wednesday. He shared a photo with a heartfelt eulogy on Instagram, bidding farewell to his 69-year-old father who passed away on Tuesday night. The post read, ""Bye Papa. Love you! Take Care of Papaji, Badi Mummy, Nanaji and Naniji in heaven.” 

Ashok was a chartered accountant based in Delhi and is survived by his son and daughter, Aashima. Ashneer also requested his father to take care of his other family members in heaven.

Grover gained popularity as one of the judges on the first season of Shark Tank, and his catchphrase "Yeh sab doglapan hai" became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring a range of memes online. Although he did not appear on the show's second season, he recently published his memoir, titled "Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups."

Read more: Calcutta HC orders social media platforms to take down video of Dhruv Rathee mocking Real fruit juice

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCP leader Mohammad Faizal's disqualification from Lok Sabha revoked
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.