Ashneer Grover's father Ashok Grover passes away at 69

Picture: @ashneer.grover

Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe and former Shark Tank India investor, announced the passing of his father, Ashok Grover, on Wednesday. He shared a photo with a heartfelt eulogy on Instagram, bidding farewell to his 69-year-old father who passed away on Tuesday night. The post read, ""Bye Papa. Love you! Take Care of Papaji, Badi Mummy, Nanaji and Naniji in heaven.”

Ashok was a chartered accountant based in Delhi and is survived by his son and daughter, Aashima. Ashneer also requested his father to take care of his other family members in heaven.

Grover gained popularity as one of the judges on the first season of Shark Tank, and his catchphrase "Yeh sab doglapan hai" became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring a range of memes online. Although he did not appear on the show's second season, he recently published his memoir, titled "Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups."

Read more: Calcutta HC orders social media platforms to take down video of Dhruv Rathee mocking Real fruit juice