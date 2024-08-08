'Bharatiya Zameen Party...': Akhilesh Yadav hits out at centre over introduction of Waqf Bill in LS

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a dig at the central government over the introduction of the Waqf Act Amendment Act.

Soon after the introduction of Waqf Act Amendment Bill by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led central government in the Lok Sabha earlier today, i.e., August 8, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the centre, claiming that it is working like a 'real-estate' company and that it should change its name to 'Bharatiya Zameen Party'.

Earlier in the day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiran Rijiju introduced the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by the opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc.

Taking to 'X', Akhilesh Yadav wrote, "All these amendments by the 'Waqf Board' are just an excuse. Selling land like defence, railway and Nazul land is the target. Waqf Board lands are just another link in the chain of 'schemes for the benefit of BJP' after Defence land, Railway land and Nazul land. Why doesn't BJP openly write: 'Issued in the interest of BJP'?"

‘वक़्फ़ बोर्ड’ का ये सब संशोधन भी बस एक बहाना है

रक्षा, रेल, नज़ूल लैंड की तरह ज़मीन बेचना निशाना है



वक़्फ़ बोर्ड की ज़मीनें, डिफ़ेंस लैंड, रेल लैंड, नज़ूल लैंड के बाद ‘भाजपाइयों के लाभार्थ योजना’ की शृंखला की एक और कड़ी मात्र हैं। भाजपा क्यों नहीं खुलकर लिख देती : ‘भाजपाई-हित… pic.twitter.com/VwK3YyWAG5 August 8, 2024

The SP Chief further asked for a written guarantee that the lands belonging to the Waqf Boards would not be sold.

"A written guarantee should be given that the Waqf Board's lands will not be sold. BJP is working like a real estate company. It should change its name by adding 'Zameen' instead of 'Janta': Bhartiya Zameen Party", he added.

The Waqf Act Amendment Bill seeks to 'effectively address' matters related to powers of the Waqf Boards across the country as well as registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments.

The central government, throught the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, aims to curb the powers of the Waqf Boards and it also provides for an increased government regulation.

The Bill also provides for defining "waqf" as waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such properties.

The amendment also aims to ensure that the creation of Waqf-alal-aulad does not lead to the denial of inheritance rights to Muslim women.

The Bill also seeks to omit provisions related to "waqf by user". Once it comes into force, it will grant power to the District Collector to decide whether a property is waqf property or government land and the decision shall be final.

The property cannot be deemed a Waqf property unless the District Collector submits its report to the government. In case of disputes, one can take the matter to the respective High Courts.

The opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc have claimed that the government aims to deprive the Muslim cmmunity of their lands, assets and freedom to manage religious affairs while the ruling NDA has been saying that the bill has been being demanded by the Muslim community itself.