Bharatiya Samman to be held on October 2, 2024

As October 2nd approaches, the nation gears up to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, a day of profound significance in India’s history. This day, dedicated to the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, serves as a reminder of the values of truth, non-violence, and selfless service that Gandhiji epitomised throughout his life. His relentless pursuit of justice, equality, and freedom transformed India and inspired countless others worldwide. Gandhi Jayanti is not merely a commemoration of a historical figure; it is a celebration of the ideals that continue to guide and shape our nation.

In honour of these timeless values, the Bharatiya Samman will be held in Delhi on this auspicious day, October 2, 2024. This prestigious event will felicitate 53 exceptional individuals from various walks of life, recognising their meaningful contributions to India’s progress and well-being. The Bharatiya Samman aims to be the epitome of national honour, celebrating the unsung heroes who have dedicated themselves to the betterment of society.

The awardees, which will soon be announced, represent the diverse tapestry of India. From social activists to entrepreneurs, educators to artists, and scientists to athletes, these individuals have made significant strides in their respective fields, embodying the spirit of Gandhian values. The selection process for the Bharatiya Samman has been meticulous, ensuring that those who have shown exceptional commitment to their communities and the nation are recognised and celebrated.

Invitations will be rolled out soon, marking the final preparations for what is set to be a landmark event. This recognition is more than just an award; it is a tribute to the enduring spirit of India and its people.

As we approach Gandhi Jayanti, the Bharatiya Samman reminds us of the importance of service, integrity, and dedication to the greater good. It celebrates those who uphold the values Mahatma Gandhi lived by, making India a better place for all. This event honours their achievements and inspires others to follow in their footsteps, contributing to the nation’s ongoing journey towards progress and unity.

