Bharatiya Antariksh Station: Launching India’s Future in Space Innovation

INDIA
On Friday 22nd August 22nd August, ISRO unveiled a model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module during the National Space Day celebrations. India plans to launch the first BAS module by 2028, joining the small group of nations that run their own space laboratories in orbit.
At present, there are only two space laboratories in orbit — the International Space Station (ISS) run by five space agencies, and China’s Tiangong space station.
India plans to set up five modules of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 as part of its ambitious space plans.
The BAS-01 module is planned to weigh 10 tonnes and will be placed in a low Earth orbit, 450 km above the Earth.
The Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) will have many special features:
The Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) will also include several important systems:
The Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) will act as a research platform to study space, life sciences, medicine, and interplanetary exploration.
It will allow scientists to study how microgravity affects human health and to test important technologies for long-term human stay in space.
The space station will also support space tourism, with India entering the commercial space sector using the orbital lab’s facilities.
The BAS will support international collaborations, act as a hub for scientific research, and inspire young generations to choose careers in space science and technology.
The huge 3.8m x 8m BAS-01 model was the main attraction at the National Space Day celebrations held at Bharat Mandapam.
(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)