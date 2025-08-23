Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: ISRO unveils India’s first space station, to be launched in..., know aim, features, more

'Waapas aaja...': Sunita Ahuja says no one can love Govinda like her amid divorce rumours

Shilpa Shetty’s diet plan to stay fit at 50: From oil pulling to Noni juice, how small daily habits keep her glowing and energetic naturally

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took jibe at Pakistan Army and Field Marshal Asim Munir, says, 'Robber mentality..., Delusion...'

Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash slams trolls after photos of her meeting Union Minister Chirag Paswan go viral, says 'Ghar se...'

Hoshiarpur: 2 dead, several injured as massive fire breaks out after LPG tanker collides with pickup truck

Cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, SDM residence, local shops severely damaged, rescue operation underway, WATCH

'Tired of proving I’m alive': Raza Murad falls victim to death hoax, files police complaint

Meet man who spent his childhood in orphanage, worked as cleaner, newspaper delivery boy, telephone operator, then became IAS officer without cracking UPSC exam, he is…

US President Donald Trump takes BIG decision, extends TikTok ban deadline again due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bharatiya Antariksh Station: ISRO unveils India’s first space station, to be launched in..., know aim, features, more

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: ISRO unveils India’s first space station, to be lau

'Waapas aaja...': Sunita Ahuja says no one can love Govinda like her amid divorce rumours

'Waapas aaja...': Sunita Ahuja says no one can love Govinda like her

Shilpa Shetty’s diet plan to stay fit at 50: From oil pulling to Noni juice, how small daily habits keep her glowing and energetic naturally

Shilpa Shetty’s diet plan to stay fit at 50: How small daily habits help her

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: ISRO unveils India’s first space station, to be launched in..., know aim, features, more

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revealed India’s first space station Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module. Its budget is expected to be Rs 20,193 crore. The weight of the BAS-01 module will likely be 10 tonnes and will be placed in a low earth orbit at 450 km above the earth.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 09:27 AM IST

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: ISRO unveils India’s first space station, to be launched in..., know aim, features, more
Bharatiya Antariksh Station: ISRO unveils India’s first space station
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revealed India’s first space station Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module. The space organisation revealed the design of India’s homegrown space station during the two-day celebrations of the National Space Day. India plans to launch its homegrown space station, Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2028 which will India among a very few countries who have their own space laboratory. Currently, there are only two space stations, one is the International Space Station (ISS), owned by multiple space agencies from five countries and the other, Tiangong Space Station, is owned by China.

When will the Bharatiya Antariksh Station launch?

The space module will be fully functional by 2035 with five modules, and the first module is expected to be launched in 2028. Its budget is expected to be Rs 20,193 crore. The weight of the BAS-01 module will likely be 10 tonnes and will be placed in a low earth orbit at 450 km above the earth. BAS will contain domestically developed Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS), Bharat Docking System, Bharat Berthing Mechanism, automated hatch system, platform for microgravity research and technology demonstration, viewports for scientific imaging and crew recreation.

What are the features of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS)?

The BAS will also fulfill the requirements for refilling of propulsion and ECLSS fluids, radiation, thermal and Micro Meteoroid Orbital Debris (MMOD) protection, space suits, airlocks to support extra vehicular activity and plug and play integrated avionics. The BAS is expected to serve as a research platform for studying various aspects of space, life sciences, medicine, and interplanetary exploration.

The space station will serve as a hub for scientific research, microgravity studies, and space tourism, supporting India's entry into the commercial space sector. It will provide an opportunity to study the effects of microgravity on human health and test essential technologies needed for long-term human presence in space.

It will contribute to ongoing international collaborations and serve as a hub for scientific research and also inspire younger generations to consider careers in space science and technology. The massive 3.8 meter x 8 meter BAS-01 model was the center of attraction among those attending the National Space Day celebrations at the Bharat Mandapam. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet woman who secured gold medal at BHU, cleared UPSC in first attempt with AIR...; now an IAS officer posted in...
Meet woman who secured gold medal at BHU, cleared UPSC in first attempt with AIR
Mukesh Ambani or Anil Ambani: With whom does mother Kokilaben Ambani live?
Mukesh Ambani or Anil Ambani: With whom does Kokilaben live?
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
China's BIG statement ahead of PM Modi's visit to country for SCO summit, says, 'We attach great importance to...'
China's BIG statement ahead of PM Modi's visit to country for SCO summit
Will Dream11 continue as Team India’s sponsor? BCCI secretary reacts after Online Gaming Bill gets passed
Will Dream11 continue as Team India’s sponsor? BCCI secretary reacts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE