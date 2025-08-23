Bharatiya Antariksh Station: ISRO unveils India’s first space station, to be launched in..., know aim, features, more

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revealed India’s first space station Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module. Its budget is expected to be Rs 20,193 crore. The weight of the BAS-01 module will likely be 10 tonnes and will be placed in a low earth orbit at 450 km above the earth.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revealed India’s first space station Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module. The space organisation revealed the design of India’s homegrown space station during the two-day celebrations of the National Space Day. India plans to launch its homegrown space station, Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2028 which will India among a very few countries who have their own space laboratory. Currently, there are only two space stations, one is the International Space Station (ISS), owned by multiple space agencies from five countries and the other, Tiangong Space Station, is owned by China.

When will the Bharatiya Antariksh Station launch?

The space module will be fully functional by 2035 with five modules, and the first module is expected to be launched in 2028. Its budget is expected to be Rs 20,193 crore. The weight of the BAS-01 module will likely be 10 tonnes and will be placed in a low earth orbit at 450 km above the earth. BAS will contain domestically developed Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS), Bharat Docking System, Bharat Berthing Mechanism, automated hatch system, platform for microgravity research and technology demonstration, viewports for scientific imaging and crew recreation.

What are the features of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS)?

The BAS will also fulfill the requirements for refilling of propulsion and ECLSS fluids, radiation, thermal and Micro Meteoroid Orbital Debris (MMOD) protection, space suits, airlocks to support extra vehicular activity and plug and play integrated avionics. The BAS is expected to serve as a research platform for studying various aspects of space, life sciences, medicine, and interplanetary exploration.

The space station will serve as a hub for scientific research, microgravity studies, and space tourism, supporting India's entry into the commercial space sector. It will provide an opportunity to study the effects of microgravity on human health and test essential technologies needed for long-term human presence in space.

It will contribute to ongoing international collaborations and serve as a hub for scientific research and also inspire younger generations to consider careers in space science and technology. The massive 3.8 meter x 8 meter BAS-01 model was the center of attraction among those attending the National Space Day celebrations at the Bharat Mandapam.