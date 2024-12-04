In a remarkable celebration of excellence in alternative medicine and health sciences, Mrs. Surabhi Dhanwala and Mr. Sachin Dhanwala have been honored with the prestigious Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar for their outstanding contributions in the fields of Nadi Parikshan and Health Numerology.

The award ceremony, held at the CM Conference Hall, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, on November 22, 2024, was graced by Shri Ram Niwas Goel, the Honorable Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, as the Chief Guest.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in the Dhanwala duo’s journey of transforming lives through ancient diagnostic methods and innovative health solutions. Their pioneering work in Nadi Parikshan—an ancient Ayurvedic technique for pulse diagnosis—has been pivotal in diagnosing and treating various ailments. Additionally, their integration of Health Numerology as a complementary approach to wellness has set a benchmark in holistic healthcare.

Mrs. Surabhi Dhanwala, a celebrated physiotherapist and naturopathist, has been a beacon of hope for patients across India. With over two decades of experience, she has made a profound impact on more than 100,000 lives through her clinical care and health camps. Her expertise in Nadi Parikshan enables her to diagnose imbalances in the body with precision, offering personalized treatment plans that address the root cause of health issues.

Mr. Sachin Dhanwala, her dedicated partner, complements her efforts with his deep understanding of Health Numerology. By analyzing the numerical patterns in individuals' lives, he provides insights into their physical and emotional well-being, aiding in prevention and early intervention.

The Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar stands as a testament to their tireless efforts in promoting alternative medicine. Organized by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education, the award acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in their respective fields. The event highlighted the critical role of traditional diagnostic methods in modern healthcare.

Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma, President of the Institute, lauded the Dhanwalas for their invaluable contributions. “Their dedication to integrating ancient wisdom with modern practices has not only restored health to thousands but also brought credibility to alternative healing methods,” he said during the ceremony.

As recipients of one of India’s highest civilian honors in healthcare, the Dhanwalas aim to expand their services and reach more communities. Their mission is to create awareness about the benefits of Nadi Parikshan and Health Numerology, emphasizing prevention over cure. They plan to establish wellness centers across the country, offering accessible and affordable healthcare solutions rooted in traditional practices.

The award has further galvanized their commitment to conducting health camps in underserved areas. Earlier this year, their initiatives in Karnataka and Maharashtra provided free health check-ups to over 10,000 people, showcasing their dedication to societal welfare.

The recognition of Surabhi and Sachin Dhanwala underscores the growing acceptance and importance of holistic healthcare in India. Their journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring healthcare professionals, emphasizing the value of combining ancient knowledge with modern therapeutic techniques.

As they continue their mission of healing and educating, the Dhanwalas remain a shining example of how dedication, innovation, and compassion can transform lives. The Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar not only honors their achievements but also reinforces the significance of alternative medicine in today’s healthcare landscape. www.dhanwala.com

