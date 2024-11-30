The award ceremony, held on November 22, 2024, took place at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, New Delhi

The Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar-2024, a distinguished recognition for outstanding contributions across various fields, was presented to Yaseen Sahar for his exceptional work in the investment management industry. The award ceremony, held on November 22, 2024, took place at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, New Delhi. It was organized by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE), an esteemed body recognized by the Government of India and affiliated with NITI Aayog Darpan. ISRHE has been a pivotal institution in recognizing leaders who drive positive change in society, its awards symbolize excellence and are highly regarded across India.

Presiding over the event as Chief Guest, the Honourable Ram Niwas Goel, Speaker of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, emphasized the importance of leadership and innovation in driving India’s progress and presented Yaseen Sahar with the Bharat Vibhushan Award, recognizing his significant contributions to the investment management industry and his impact on the Indian economy through financial awareness.

Through his efforts, he has driven record mutual fund mobilizations, enhanced financial literacy across diverse demographics, and empowered both retail and institutional investors. Speaking to the media at the event, Mr. Sahar expressed his gratitude:

"Receiving the Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar-2024 is an honour that reflects the collective efforts of the investment management community. I am deeply humbled by this recognition and remain committed to advancing financial literacy and contributingto economic growth in India."

The Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar is presented to individuals who demonstrate excellence in fields such as education, social work, industry leadership, healthcare, and innovation.This year’s recipients included:

• Prof. Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary, Padma Shri Awardee and International Icon in Agricultural Science.

• Dr. Pooja Singh, young scientist recognized for Excellence in Research.

• Mr. Raza Ur Rehman awarded Outstanding Financial Consultant of the Year.

• Er. N.K. Yadav, Chairman of the Institution of Engineers, Uttarakhand State Centre, recognized for Lifetime Achievement in Engineering Leadership.

Mr. Sahar’s achievements stood out for their wide-reaching impact. His writings and advisory work have empowered thousands of investors and distributors, encouraging a culture of informed decision-making. By simplifying complex financial products and introducing tools like AI-driven advisory solutions, he has made wealth-building opportunities accessible to millions, including underserved communities especially beyond Top 30 (B30) locations.

In addition to his professional contributions, Mr. Sahar is a sought-after speaker, having delivered impactful sessions at educational institutions, industry conferences, and investor forums. His ability to bridge academic insights with actionable strategies has earned him a reputation as a thought leader in the investment management industry.

Mr. Atul Kumar Sharma, President of ISRHE, praised Mr. Sahar’s work stating:

"Mr. Sahar’s commitment to promoting financial literacy and democratizing investments exemplifies the values celebrated by the Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar. His work has profoundly impacted the investment management industry, driving innovation and societal progress."

This recognition adds to Mr. Sahar’s illustrious career accolades, including “The Global Laureate in Finance” and “Investment Management Business Leader of the Year – 2023.” His efforts in driving mutual fund mobilizations have not only strengthened India’s equity markets but also infused critical capital into businesses, promoting sustainable growth.

As an advocate for financial literacy, Mr. Sahar has addressed challenges such as low investor awareness and hesitancy in volatile markets. By promoting trust and encouraging participation in mutual funds, he has significantly contributed to the democratization of financial growth in India.

By honouring visionaries like Mr. Sahar, the Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar celebrates a commitment to innovation, leadership, and the collective growth of the nation.