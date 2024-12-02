RPL Industries Ltd. Ghaziabad & Red Ant Brand Promotion supported the event "The Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024"

The Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar 2024, organized by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE), honored outstanding achievements in education, healthcare, arts, and social work. Held at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on November 22, 2024, the event began with a Sarasvati Vandana, fostering an inspiring atmosphere.

Shri Ram Niwas Goel, Hon’ble Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, graced the occasion as Chief Guest, joined by Guests of Honor Padma Shri Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary and entrepreneur Smti Yayum Gangkak. Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma and Ms. Reshu Gupta led the event, with an engaging presentation by Ms. Gauri Sharma.

List of Awardees-

Shri Rakesh Mishra (RPL Industries Ltd.), Er. N. K. Yadav, Er. H.K. Upreti, Dr. Chandrashekar Dikshit DS, Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala, Dr. Jawahar Surisetti, Mr. Sushant Rajput, Mr. Ravi Kumar Nishad, Dr. Avnish Rahi, Ujjwal Abhishek, Jyoti Shrivastava, Dr. N. Lakshmi Geetha BSMS, Dr. Khushboo Bindra, Mustafa Yusufali Gom, Poonam Gautam, Shri Bakul Bajaj, Dr. Ramesh S. Borkute, Ms. Monika Goel, Ms. Khushbu Sharma, Mr. Ajay Mahadev Kale, Dr. Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Mr. Anil Thapar, Mr. Sunil Maruti Bhoir, Dr. Nutan Alok Pandey, Ms. Divya Handa, Dr. Rahul Sampatrao Shinde, Dr. Puja, Dr. Thilagaraj A, Dr. Ram Parsad Vimal, Dr. B. Jaya Lakshmi, Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala, Ms. Poonam Bajpai, Barkat Ali Mohammed Hanif Manyar, Dr. S. C. Pandey, Dr. L. Manonmani, Dr. Manoranjan Panda, Ms. Priti Waghela, Vilas Namdeo Pangarkar, Shri Ganesh Govindan, Dr. Gyanendra Kumar, Dr. Barnali Biswas, Mohammed Muzamil, Mr. Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi, Mr. Kuldip Kumar Singh, Mr. Yaseen Sahar, Luxury Country Royal Holidays Inn and Suites Private Limited, Delhi, Dr. Shubham Narayan Naik, Ms. Savita Sanjay Kumbhar, Ms. Suman Gajanan Desai, Mr. Rajeev Narayan Warbhe, Mrs. Roseline B. Fernandes, Ms. Shruti Maheshwari, Dr. Pooja Singh, Mr. Pawan Reley, Prof. Rashmi Sharma, Shri Punyo Mullo, Shri Pankaj Malik, Shri Tayir Bulo, Shri Sanwang Wangsa, Ms. Vaishali M. Tembhare, Mr. Buddhadeb Sinha, Mr. Praveen Kumar Mishra, Ms. Archana Sinha Bhandari, Dr. Aamir Junaid Ahmad, Mustafa Mun, Dr. Nidhi Pandey, Dr. Vijay Kumar Verma, Mohammed Arshad F. Ghole, Dr. Ameed Murad, Dr. Somanath Sahoo, Ms. Tanvi Singh, Dr. Sabeen Ahsan, Dr. Fenil Shah, Shri Jomro Kena, Mr. Vikas Sharma, Mr. Akshay Arun Patil, Padma Shri Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary, Prof. Khalid Mujasam Batoo, Dr. Rajiv Miso, Shri Karmur Jerang, Dr. Nirakar Parida, Dr. Praveen Pullata, Shri Baja Yukpo, Dr. Dev Swarup Shastri, Dr. Abhishek Bhandari, Dr. Sana Tariq, Dr. Nawab Shaik Ibrahim, Dr. Abheshekk Rajpoot, Dr. Quaiser Khalid, Dr. Supriyo Mukherjee, Adv. Dr. Meenu Beriwal, Mr. Mohammad Zaid Khan, Dr. Arvind Pandit Kharat, Prof. (Dr.) John Finbe, Dr. Binu Ninan Varghese, Ms. Shweta Salunkhe, Dr. Sahil Kapoor, Dr. Fahim F. Khan, Surabhi Dhanwala, Sachin Dhanwala, Dr. Geetanjali Mukherjee, Dr. Beulah Jasmine Rao, Prof. (Dr.) Jayanand, Mr. Sailesh Kumar Mathur, Mrs. Jumde Yomgam Gamlin, Dr. Deepti Mankad, Jahanara Begam, Mrs. Soma Mukherjee, Dr. Rakesh Joshi, Ms. Bhavana NR Kodiyal, Ms. Alisha Madhok Walia, Dr. Ramnesh Prasad, Rahul Gupta, Mr. Pankaj Kumar Keshan, Mr. Vikas Gupta, Shri Miali Sidisow, Ms. Kalpana Shukla, Dr. Rishi Gupta, Mr. Pawan Yadav, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain, Dr. A. Shaji George, Mr. Akshay Murlidhar Karande, Mr. Vijayaraj Biju S.R., Dr. Aman Ahuja, Mr. Vrinda Singh, Mr. Nitin Gagneja, Mr. Nitesh Somnath Misaal, Mr. Varun Rai Arora, Ms. Pooja Tyagi, Dr. Prabhu Chandra Mishra, Mr. Jayakumar N.S., Dr. (CA) Vikas Chaturvedi, Ms. Yayum Gangkak, Ms. Gunjan Bansal, and Mr. Raza Ur Rehman, Mr. Narender Chinthamu

