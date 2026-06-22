Bharat Tiwari encounter: What led to activist's death as judicial probe begins?

To ensure accountability for the case of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who was killed in a recent police encounter in the Bhojpur district, the state government has ordered a high-level, independent inquiry.

Bharat Tiwari, an activist from Bihar's Bhojpur, was killed in a police encounter even after he surrendered

The Bihar administration on Monday moved to address public and legal scrutiny surrounding the death of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who was killed in a recent police encounter in the Bhojpur district. In a bid to ensure accountability, the state government has ordered a high-level, independent inquiry into the incident.

Addressing the media, Sudhanshu Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, confirmed that the state has taken swift action to address the concerns raised by the case. To maintain the integrity of the investigation, the government has moved beyond standard departmental reviews.

"A case is registered in the matter," ADG Kumar stated during a press briefing. "The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Shahbad has been appointed to oversee the investigation. Furthermore, an inquiry committee has been formed under a retired judge of the High Court to ensure an impartial and transparent probe into the case."

As the investigation unfolds under the dual oversight of the Shahbad DIG and the judicial committee, officials have emphasised that the probe will be conducted with total transparency. The administration has urged citizens to await the findings of the committee, which will now be the primary authority on determining the facts surrounding the encounter.

Who was Bharat Bhushan Tiwari?

Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, 28, was a student and local activist from Bilauti village in Bihar's Bhojpur district, who died in a controversial police encounter on June 17, 2026. Tiwari was known locally for aggressively raising awareness about local corruption and administrative failure, specifically highlighting the lack of government rehabilitation for flood-affected people in Jawania village.

How did the encounter happened?

Out of frustration with government officials, Tiwari posted videos on Facebook showcasing an illegal weapon and threatening to "encounter" local administrative officers. Local police surrounded his home. On June 16, the Bhojpur Police released an official statement declaring that Tiwari was "mentally unstable" and that they were attempting to disarm him and transfer him to a mental asylum for treatment.

On June 17, a stand-off culminated in Tiwari being shot by the Special Task Force (STF) and local police. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The case has been divided into two contrasting narratives. The Bhojpur Police claimed that Tiwari continuously fired 8 to 10 rounds from an illegal pistol at the police team, forcing the STF personnel to fire back in self-defence.

A video streamed on Facebook Live just before the shooting which showed Tiwari standing in an open field, addressing the camera and throwing his pistol toward the police in an apparent gesture of surrender. His family and residents argue that the police shot an unarmed man who had already yielded.

The incident has escalated into a major political and legal crisis in Bihar. Following public outcry and heavy political pressure, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ordered a formal independent judicial inquiry led by a retired High Court judge. The administration swiftly suspended four police officers, including the local Station House Officer (SHO), pending an investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)