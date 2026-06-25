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Bharat Tiwari encounter case: Seers join massive protest, demand murder charges, strict action against accused officials

The protests have spread far and wide to include seers (sants) seeking justice for Tiwari. They have demanded for strict action against the police officials involved including murder charges against them.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 12:08 AM IST

Bharat Tiwari encounter case: Seers join massive protest, demand murder charges, strict action against accused officials
Bharat Tiwari, activist who was killed in a police encounter in Bihar
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Bihar is witnessing an uproad over the encounter of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in the Shahpur area of Bilauti village, located in Bhojpur district. Since the police action has come under suspicion, people have come out in protest in Bihar and across the country. Opposition parties including some the ruling BJP leaders have criticised the action and have demanded justice for Tiwari and his family.

The protests have spread far and wide to include seers (sants) seeking justice for Tiwari. In a written memorandum, seers, closely linked with the regional Brahmin Sabha demanded a high-level judicial probe, murder charges against the guilty police personnel, and justice for the family members of the victims.

Lashing out at police, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur, shared his views in a post on Facebook and sought action against the accused officers. In the same post, he lauded Bharat for his courage and called him a social worker, who was fighting for the downtrodden.

Under extreme pressure to act fast, Bihar government ordered a judicial inquiry into the encounter, which police claims was carried out in self-defence after Tiwari allegedly opened fire during an operation.

The judicial inquiry will take place under the supervision of retired High Court judge Vinod Kumar Sinha, who visited the family's village On Thursday (June 25) to conduct an independent, impartial investigation.

Who was Bharat Bhushan Tiwari? 

Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, 28, was a student and local activist from Bilauti village in Bihar's Bhojpur district, who died in a controversial police encounter on June 17, 2026. Tiwari was known locally for aggressively raising awareness about local corruption and administrative failure, specifically highlighting the lack of government rehabilitation for flood-affected people in Jawania village. 

How did the encounter happened? 

Out of frustration with government officials, Tiwari posted videos on Facebook showcasing an illegal weapon and threatening to "encounter" local administrative officers. Local police surrounded his home. On June 16, the Bhojpur Police released an official statement declaring that Tiwari was "mentally unstable" and that they were attempting to disarm him and transfer him to a mental asylum for treatment.  

On June 17, a stand-off culminated in Tiwari being shot by the Special Task Force (STF) and local police. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The case has been divided into two contrasting narratives. The Bhojpur Police claimed that Tiwari continuously fired 8 to 10 rounds from an illegal pistol at the police team, forcing the STF personnel to fire back in self-defence.

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