Operation Sindor: On May 6, 2025, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', conducting precision strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure linked to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians were killed.

The Indian Ministry of Defence stated that the strikes were focused on dismantling terrorist infrastructure, avoiding Pakistani military installations. The targeted areas included Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur. The strikes caused explosions and power outages in Muzaffarabad.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the armed forces, posting on X: "Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Kudos to our Armed Forces for their decisive action against terrorism. Every Indian stands proud today."

Pakistan condemned the strikes as an "act of war," reporting three civilian deaths, including a child, and twelve injuries. The Pakistani military claimed to have shot down two Indian jets and vowed retaliation at a time of its choosing.

The April 22 Pahalgam attack targeted tourists in Baisaran Valley, with militants reportedly singling out individuals based on religion. The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility but later retracted. Investigations suggest involvement of Pakistani nationals and support from Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines. Pakistan retaliated by suspending visas for Indian nationals and closing its airspace to Indian aircraft.

