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Bharat Mandapam Summit Rehearsal: Delhi traffic Police issue advisory, check routes to avoid on May 19, diversions and more

The rehearsal is in preparation for the International Big Cat Alliance Summit and the India-Africa Forum Summit, scheduled at Bharat Mandapam from May 28 to June 1.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 18, 2026, 10:29 PM IST

Bharat Mandapam Summit Rehearsal: Delhi traffic Police issue advisory, check routes to avoid on May 19, diversions and more
Image source: ANI
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Ahead of a summit rehearsal at Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday, Delhi Traffic Police issued a detailed advisory asking commuters to plan their journeys. Several key roads in the city may see restrictions and diversions between 12 noon and 3 pm.

The rehearsal is in preparation for the International Big Cat Alliance Summit and the India-Africa Forum Summit, scheduled at Bharat Mandapam from May 28 to June 1.

Check routes to avoid

To avoid delays, commuters have been asked to take Ring Road and Vande Mataram Marg, with both stretches remaining fully operational in both directions during the rehearsal.

According to the advisory, those commuting from north to south Delhi can use Ring Road through Rajghat and Sarai Kale Khan. People traveling between west and south Delhi should take Ring Road via Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, and Bikaji Cama Place.

Commuters moving between east and south Delhi are advised to use Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and the Barapullah-Ashram Chowk corridor.

NH-8 and Gurgaon Road via Dhaula Kuan will stay open for people heading to the airport.

Check diversions

The advisory stated that access to the New Delhi district may be limited to Ring Road and Vande Mataram Marg, while SP Marg and Mathura Road could be closed or impacted during the rehearsal.

For those traveling toward Connaught Place via W-Point at Tilak Marg, the advisory recommends using Sikandara Road or DDU Marg.

Connaught Place and the outer circle of Rajiv Chowk will remain open via Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and Barakhamba Road, the advisory noted.

Commuters needing to reach RML Hospital are advised to use Sheikh Abdul Rehman Marg.

People visiting the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and Patiala House Court can take Tilak Marg to reach the court complexes.

For Bharat Mandapam, visitors are advised to park at Bhairon Mandir and enter only through Gates 4 and 10.

The advisory mentioned that cab pick-up and drop points, along with DTC bus stops, will function near Gates 4 and 10, and app-based cabs will run to and from those designated gates.

It also noted that online maps will show live diversions and alternate route options, while voice alerts will notify commuters before they reach affected sections.

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