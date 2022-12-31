'Everyone is welcome but...': Rahul on inviting Varun Gandhi to Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that everyone is welcome to the Bharat Jodi Yatra. He said this while responding to a question about whether Varun Gandhi, BJP MP from Pilibhit, will be invited to the yatra. However, the Congress leader said as Varun belongs to BJP, so he will have a problem there.

Responding to the question in a press conference, the Wayanad MP said, "Everyone is welcome, but he belongs to the BJP, so he will have a problem there."

The Bharat Jodi Yatra, which is currently on a 9-day break, will pass through western Uttar Pradesh in January 2023. Rahul was also asked if there is a place for Varun in Congress. To this, he said the party president should be asked.

People recently draw a similarity between Varun Gandhi's recent remarks and his elder cousin Rahul Gandhi's speech near the Red Fort during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also said, "The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want "mohabbat ka Hindustan" and there is some relation of ideology between us."

So far, Bharat Yodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana.

