Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Everyone is welcome but...': Rahul on inviting Varun Gandhi to Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Bharat Jodi Yatra, which is currently on a 9-day break, will pass through western Uttar Pradesh in January 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

'Everyone is welcome but...': Rahul on inviting Varun Gandhi to Bharat Jodo Yatra
'Everyone is welcome but...': Rahul on inviting Varun Gandhi to Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that everyone is welcome to the Bharat Jodi Yatra. He said this while responding to a question about whether Varun Gandhi, BJP MP from Pilibhit, will be invited to the yatra. However, the Congress leader said as Varun belongs to BJP, so he will have a problem there.

Responding to the question in a press conference, the Wayanad MP said, "Everyone is welcome, but he belongs to the BJP, so he will have a problem there."

The Bharat Jodi Yatra, which is currently on a 9-day break, will pass through western Uttar Pradesh in January 2023. Rahul was also asked if there is a place for Varun in Congress. To this, he said the party president should be asked.

People recently draw a similarity between Varun Gandhi's recent remarks and his elder cousin Rahul Gandhi's speech near the Red Fort during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also said, "The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want "mohabbat ka Hindustan" and there is some relation of ideology between us."

So far, Bharat Yodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana.

READ | Delhi restaurants, bars in hotels to operate 24x7 as Delhi LG eases licensing norms

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC exam 2023-2024 tentative calendar released at ssc.nic.in, check exam schedule here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.