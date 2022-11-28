Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi rides Royal Enfield Bullet in MP, plays with dog in viral video

Photo: INC/Twitter

Rahul Gandhi welcomed an unexpected yet special guest during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.Rahul Gandhi welcomed an unexpected yet special guest during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Present day at Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader met 10-month-old German Shepherd Marvel and his two human handlers.

"Anything is paw-sible with a dog by your side! Wearing bike goggles, riding pillion with her pet-parent Rajat Parashar on his motorbike, Marvel came all the way from Gwalior to meet @RahulGandhi and join the #BharatJodoYatra," Congress stated on their official Twitter account.

Animal advocates Rajat Parashar and Sarthak, accompanied by Marvel, spent days on the road en route to a meeting with Mr. Gandhi to discuss animal rights. They travel with Marvel in a cradle-like arrangement built into the back of their motorcycle. Marvel also has her own set of bike goggles. After greeting the three visitors, Mr. Gandhi took a spin on the motorbike.

The photo of Mr Rahul Gandhi and the 10-month-old German Shepherd named Marvel is going viral on the internet. The post has received 872 retweets and 2,877 likes as of this writing. Many Twitter users have also commented on the post.

One Twitter user commented, “Person who have compassion from animals always have a good heart.” Another commented, "If a man loves dog, he is a good man. And if a dog loves man, he is a good man." Another commented, “Marvel is representing the Animal population which is equally the citizens of our India, bringing to sharp focus that Rahulji take up the cause of rising atrocities against the animals, specially the stray dogs.”

Having already travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Marvel is trained for such trips. Beginning in Tamil Nadu in September, Rahul Gandhi has been on a 3,500-kilometre foot march through India. He has covered around 2,000 kilometres so far. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will wrap up in January.