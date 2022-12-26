Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahatma Gandhi amid cold wave

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, paid a visit to the memorials of six previous prime ministers, including Charan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as well as those of Mahatma Gandhi and Congress Dalit stalwart Jagjivan Ram, today.

According to Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary in charge of media for the party, Rahul's decision to visit all of these memorials was in line with the "spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

“This morning, Rahul Gandhi in keeping with the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, offered floral tributes at the Samadhis of Gandhiji, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Charan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Jagjivan Ram,” Ramesh tweeted.

This morning, Rahul Gandhi in keeping with the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, offered floral tributes at the Samadhis of Gandhiji, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Charan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Jagjivan Ram. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 26, 2022

Rahul led the Bharat Jodo Yatra into Delhi on Saturday after travelling 2,800 kilometres across nine states since September 7 starting in Kanyakumari.

(Also Read: Delhi cold wave update: How long will extreme cold spell in capital last? Know IMD predictions)

He was originally scheduled to present flower tributes immediately after calling off the march at Red Fort, but the event was initially moved to Sunday and then to Monday. On Sunday, a controversy over a tweet about Vajpayee by a Congress official led the BJP to label Rahul a "hypocrite."

If Congress truly respects Vajpayee, Shehzad Poonawalla of the BJP demanded that Pandhi be fired in response to the BJP's claim that it "exposed Rahul's hypocrisy."

On January 3, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will restart after a nine-day break since December 24. It will pass through Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir for another 700 or so kilometres.