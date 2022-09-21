Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi mingles with Kerala’s BTS Army, gets his first lesson in K-Pop

Rahul Gandhi interacts with Kerala schoolgirls (Photo - Twitter)

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed nearly two weeks, Rahul Gandhi currently remains in Kerala, spreading the message and aim of the Congress party through the march. As per a new video clip, politics and employment is not the only thing Gandhi is focusing on.

Not just spreading the message on unemployment and poverty in India, Rahul Gandhi is also expanding his horizons and learning about an interesting new topic – K-Pop or Korean pop music. This lesson in K-Pop was taught to Gandhi by a group of schoolgirls.

While being engaged in a chat with three schoolgirls in an eatery in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi asked the students what they wanted to do when they grew up. To this, the three girls replied that they wanted to become nurses and live in South Korea.

Confused by their desire to go to South Korea, Rahul Gandhi asked the girls why they wanted to settle in the country. To this, the three schoolgirls revealed that they were Kerala's BTS Army, fans of South Korean K-Pop group BTS.

A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army! pic.twitter.com/MVtHsCKkrT September 20, 2022

Further, the girls excitedly told the senior Congress leader about K-Pop and the music released by BTS, and how the band helped them through difficult times. Sharing the clip of the interaction, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala's BTS Army!”

The girls who interacted with Gandhi in the video said, “We didn't go expecting to meet him.” They further added, “We went to see him when we heard he was coming. He called us and even bought 'Sharjah Shake' for us. We are so happy and excited to meet such a humble person.”

Rahul Gandhi entered his 13th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, making his way into several cities of Kerala. Gandhi will be covering a distance of over 3,500 kilometers on foot, going through over 21 cities across 12 states in India.

READ | Srinagar Police take on Asaduddin Owaisi over 'movie hall, Jamia mosque' tweet: 'Distance no excuse for ignorance'